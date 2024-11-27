Open Menu

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Gandapur Presides Over Meeting On Kurram Situation

Sumaira FH Published November 27, 2024 | 10:06 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2024) Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Gandapur, chaired a high-level meeting to review the current situation in the Kurram district.

The meeting was attended by the Chief Secretary, Inspector General of Police (IGP), Additional Chief Secretary (Home), and other senior officials.

Officials provided the Chief Minister with a detailed briefing on the latest developments in Kurram.

A ceasefire agreement between the conflicting parties in Kurram has been established for ten days.

The meeting was informed that efforts are underway to resolve the issue peacefully through continued negotiations.

Security personnel will be stationed at key locations to maintain law and order in the region.

Authorities will conduct a detailed assessment of damages caused during the conflict to plan for compensation and reconstruction.

A comprehensive security plan and standard operating procedures (SOPs) are being implemented to ensure safe movement in the area.

Chief Minister welcomed the ceasefire as a positive step and stressed the need for sustainable peace in the region.

He emphasized that dialogue is the only viable way to resolve disputes and ensure lasting harmony.

The provincial government will prioritize compensating financial losses in the area to support the affected residents.

The Chief Minister directed authorities to expedite financial assistance to the families of the deceased.

He reiterated that ensuring sustainable peace in Kurram is the top priority of the provincial government.

All available resources will be utilized to achieve this objective.

The meeting concluded with a strong commitment to restore normalcy in the region and support the affected communities.

