- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Gandapur approves ministers’ resignations
Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Gandapur Approves Ministers’ Resignations
Faizan Hashmi Published October 01, 2025 | 07:38 PM
Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Gandapur Wednesday accepted the resignations of provincial ministers Aqibullah and Faisal Tarakai
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2025) Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Gandapur Wednesday accepted the resignations of provincial ministers Aqibullah and Faisal Tarakai.
According to the spokesperson for the Chief Minister, Gandapur had asked both ministers to step down.
The two had tendered their resignations a day earlier.
Sources confirm that the Chief Minister was dissatisfied with their performance and had been considering reshuffling their portfolios.
Recent Stories
SMC officers briefed on urban planning, civic challenges at CDA headquarters
Naqvi lauds security forces for successful operations against Indian-sponsored t ..
Every day, eight Pakistani women lose their lives to cervical cancer, moot told
Three matches conclude in PCB Talent Hunt School Cricket Championship Karachi Re ..
Public welfare to remain top priority in Murree uplift drive: DC
Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Gandapur approves ministers’ resig ..
IHC rules underage marriage not invalid in sharia
Pakistan business summit to debut in Peshawar on Oct 02
Yousaf, Raghib discuss reforms in Zakat, prayer systems & strengthening of Ruet- ..
WCCI, DHA sign MoU to enhance cooperation for women entrepreneurs
How LONGi is Transforming Agriculture in Pakistan
Rupee gains 01 paisa against US Dollar
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SMC officers briefed on urban planning, civic challenges at CDA headquarters3 minutes ago
-
Naqvi lauds security forces for successful operations against Indian-sponsored terrorists in Balochi ..3 minutes ago
-
Every day, eight Pakistani women lose their lives to cervical cancer, moot told3 minutes ago
-
Public welfare to remain top priority in Murree uplift drive: DC3 minutes ago
-
Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Gandapur approves ministers’ resignations3 minutes ago
-
IHC rules underage marriage not invalid in sharia8 minutes ago
-
Pakistan business summit to debut in Peshawar on Oct 026 minutes ago
-
Yousaf, Raghib discuss reforms in Zakat, prayer systems & strengthening of Ruet-e-Hilal Committee8 minutes ago
-
Medical, dental clinics visited to ensure compliance with healthcare regulations1 hour ago
-
IHC rules wife's rights to receive maintenance expense is unconditional1 hour ago
-
Driving license issuance up 500 pc as citizens rush to ITP offices1 hour ago
-
Breast Cancer: A growing threat to human health1 hour ago