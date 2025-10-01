Open Menu

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Gandapur Approves Ministers’ Resignations

Faizan Hashmi Published October 01, 2025 | 07:38 PM

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Gandapur Wednesday accepted the resignations of provincial ministers Aqibullah and Faisal Tarakai

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2025) Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Gandapur Wednesday accepted the resignations of provincial ministers Aqibullah and Faisal Tarakai.

According to the spokesperson for the Chief Minister, Gandapur had asked both ministers to step down.

The two had tendered their resignations a day earlier.

Sources confirm that the Chief Minister was dissatisfied with their performance and had been considering reshuffling their portfolios.

