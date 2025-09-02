Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur, German envoy vows to expand cooperation

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur and German Ambassador to Pakistan Anna Lepel on Tuesday discussed matters of mutual interest, including ongoing public welfare projects and expanding cooperation in social and environmental sectors

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2025) Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur and German Ambassador to Pakistan Anna Lepel on Tuesday discussed matters of mutual interest, including ongoing public welfare projects and expanding cooperation in social and environmental sectors.

The German Ambassador to Pakistan, Ms. Anna Lepel, called on Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Gandapur, in Islamabad .

The discussions centered on matters of mutual interest and the ongoing public welfare projects being implemented in the province with the support of German institutions. Both parties agreed to expand the scope of their cooperation and partnership across various social sectors.

Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur stated that the provincial government highly values the existing collaboration with German institutions.

He expressed a keen desire to seek further cooperation from the German government in potential sectors, noting that the province is investing in these areas to enhance its revenue and expects greater collaboration with international institutions.

The Chief Minister outlined major challenges facing the province, particularly law and order and climate change. He detailed the government’s efforts to mitigate the impacts of climate change, including projects for small dams and watersheds currently underway to reduce flood damages.

Gandapur emphasized that international cooperation is crucial in this sector.

The Chief Minister highlighted the need for technical assistance from German institutions for the protection and scientific management of forests.

This includes modernizing the Forest Institute to meet contemporary requirements and providing advanced training to its staff.

He remarked that the provision of alternative energy sources in mountainous areas is essential for forest conservation, noting vast opportunities for cooperation in this sector.

Chief Minister informed that steps are being taken in the field of e-governance to ensure transparency and better public service delivery. So far, 37 different public services have been digitized, with 76 more services slated to be digitized within the next six months. Cabinet meetings and summaries have also been made paperless.

In her remarks, German Ambassador Anna Lepel stated that the German government is undertaking public welfare initiatives in various sectors in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including environment, health, social protection, renewable energy, vocational training, economic development, and governance.

She specifically praised the provincial government’s billion Tree Project as an excellent initiative to tackle climate change and affirmed that Germany and the provincial government can expand their cooperation in the field of environment and forest protection.

The meeting was also attended by MNA Faisal Amin Gandapur, senior officials of the Forest Department, and other representatives of the German Embassy.