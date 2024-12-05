Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur visits Bara, inaugurates Girls’ Degree College

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur visited Tehsil Bara of Khyber District on Thursday, and inaugurated the newly established Government Girls Degree College Bara on Thursday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur visited Tehsil Bara of Khyber District on Thursday, and inaugurated the newly established Government Girls Degree College Bara on Thursday.

Constructed on 45 kanal of land at a cost of Rs 279 million, the college is equipped with modern facilities, including a solar power system. The institution has a capacity to accommodate 500 students, with 263 already enrolled.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony, the Chief Minister announced the upgradation of Category D Hospitals Dogra and Jamrud and the establishment of a nursing college in the district.

He also directed the concerned authorities to expedite the construction of the Peshawar-Bara Road and resolve land compensation issues related to the Nogazi Road through local jirgas. He further directed the concerned quarters to take up the matter of increasing the admission quota for students from tribal districts in medical colleges with the Federal government.

In his address, the Chief Minister reiterated the provincial government’s commitment to promoting women’s education and said that “promoting female education is a top priority for our government, and we are making substantial investments in girls' education because educated mothers are the foundation of an educated nation adding that girls have immense potential; and they only need opportunities to thrive”.

He assured that the government would continue to provide opportunities to women in all sectors, encouraging them to come forward and showcase their talents.

The Chief Minister acknowledged the sacrifices rendered by the tribesmen for the country and pledged to address their grievances saying that the tribal people have made immense sacrifices for this country, but unfortunately, their contributions have not been fully recognized, however, the day will come when their sacrifices will be acknowledged by all.

He assured that the provincial government is allocating substantial resources for their development, and added that the provincial government is releasing funds every month for ongoing development projects in the merged districts to ensure their timely completion.

The Chief Minister also said that 30,000 households in the merged districts would receive free and subsidized solar power systems.

The Chief Minister urged the public to report any government officials in educational and healthcare institutions who are not performing their duties, assuring strict action against them. In his concluding remarks to the students, the Chief Minister advised them to respect their parents and teachers, calling it is a guarantee for success.

The ceremony was attended by MNA Iqbal Afridi, provincial cabinet members Meena Khan Afridi and Sohail Afridi, MPA Abdul Ghani Afridi, former Deputy Chairman Senate Mirza Khan Afridi, and officials from the Higher Education Department, C&W Department, and district administration.