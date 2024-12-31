- Home
Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur Distributes Motorcycles Among Field Staff Of Agriculture Department
Muhammad Irfan Published December 31, 2024 | 10:41 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2024) Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur on Tuesday distributed 500 motorcycles among field staff of Agriculture Department under Food Security Support Project.
The motorcycle distribution event was held at Directorate of Agriculture Extension and attended by Provincial Minister for Agriculture, Muhammad Sajjad Barakwal, cabinet members, MPAs and officials of Agriculture Department. On the occasion, CM also inaugurated plants for olive oil extraction.
Speaking on the occasion, CM highlighted abundant natural resources of KP lamenting lack of serious efforts in past to harness these resources effectively.
He outlined the provincial government’s commitment to modernizing the agricultural sector and aligning it with contemporary needs.
He said that government is investing heavily in sectors with high potential that resulted in increasing of 44 percent revenue.
He stated that key initiatives of government in agriculture sector include conservation of water resources and irrigation of barren lands through various projects like CRBC project and the construction of small dams. He maintained that efforts are expected to irrigate millions of acres of barren land contributing significantly to country’s food security.
