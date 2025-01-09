Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur inaugurates Institute of Health Sciences

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, inaugurated the newly established Institute of Health Sciences under the University of Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2025) Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, inaugurated the newly established Institute of Health Sciences under the University of Peshawar. The institute is currently offering BS degree programs in seven disciplines: Medical Laboratory Technology, Radiology, Cardiology, Dental Technology, Surgical Technology, Optometry, and Emergency Services. The academic programs of the institute will be expanded in the future to include BS Nursing and other health technologies.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony of the institute held on Thursday, the Chief Minister remarked that the establishment of the Institute of Health Sciences is undoubtedly a unique initiative, reflecting the government's vision for making public sector universities sustainable and ensuring their financial stability. He congratulated the university administration for the rapid establishment of the institute and expressed hope that it would achieve its intended objectives as well.

The Chief Minister emphasized that the institute would help addressing the shortage of trained healthcare professionals in the health sector, stating 'On one hand, it will play a crucial role in meeting the university's financial needs, and on the other, it will contribute to improving the healthcare system by preparing skilled health professionals'.

The Chief Minister stressed the importance of strengthening institutions, stating, "When institutions become self-sustainable, the province will automatically become self-reliant." He highlighted that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is the first and only province in the country to establish a Debt Management Fund, into which 30 billion rupees have already been transferred.

Furthermore, he said that reforms and measures in various sectors have resulted in a 45% increase in the province's revenue.

Ali Amin Khan Gandapur reiterated the government's commitment to providing better treatment in hospitals and quality education in schools. He explained that while constructing new buildings takes time, the provincial government has started utilizing existing facilities for educational purposes.

He added, "We are working to introduce market-oriented courses in other universities so that instead of standing in job queues, our youth can acquire skills for self-employment. We are investing in people to turn our youth into valuable assets. The country is not short on talent; it simply needs to be utilized effectively", said and added that integrated measures are being taken to achieve the financial self-reliance of the province.

The Chief Minister also announced the resolution of the longstanding issue of promotions for faculty members of the University of Peshawar on a priority basis.

He further emphasized that devolution is essential for the development of any country. "When powers are transferred to the lower levels, service delivery automatically improves," he said.

The ceremony was also addressed by the Provincial Minister for Higher Education Meena Khan Afridi, Secretary Higher Education Kamran Ahmad Afridi, and Vice-Chancellor of the University of Peshawar, Professor Dr. Muhammad Naeem Qazi.

APP/fam