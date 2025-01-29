Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur launches PMIS in Prison Dept

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur on Wednesday, visited the office of the Inspector General of Prisons in Peshawar, where he formally launched the newly established Prison Management Information System (PMIS) and E-Visit App

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur on Wednesday, visited the office of the Inspector General of Prisons in Peshawar, where he formally launched the newly established Prison Management Information System (PMIS) and E-Visit App.

During the briefing by the relevant officials on this occasion, it was told that the Prison Management Information System has digitized all prison affairs. Through this system, the operations of all 39 prisons in the province have been interconnected, not only with one another but also with the judicial system.

Similarly, the process of inmates' court appearances has been digitized, allowing virtual court hearings via video link.

The authorities informed that the E-Visit App has been introduced to facilitate online meetings between inmates and their families, eliminating the need for in-person visits to prisons.

Now, families can connect with their incarcerated loved ones from the comfort of their homes. Regarding other reform initiatives, it was highlighted that Rs. 1.2 billion is being spent annually on inmate meals, and after seven years, the prison food menu has been revised to ensure a balanced diet.

Additionally, geysers and air coolers have been provided in prisons to protect inmates from extreme weather conditions.

The prison regulations are being aligned with international standards.

Furthermore, modern medical equipment and improved healthcare facilities are being provided for inmates. To promote physical and mental well-being, sports competitions have been introduced in prisons, and vocational training programs have been launched to equip inmates with various skills.

Moreover, the prison industry has been revitalized and linked with the market to provide financial benefits to prisoners.

Officials also reported that 317 inmates from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, who were previously imprisoned in Punjab, have been transferred back to the province.

Additionally, the provincial government is prioritizing the construction and development of prisons across the province. The completion of District Jail Swabi and Central Jail D.I. Khan will address the issue of overcrowding, while funds have been approved for a new prison in District Tank.

Similarly, five regional prison offices have been made operational to improve prison management. Rs. 1.39 billion has been allocated for modern security equipment in prisons.

Additionally, modern interview rooms have been built to ensure safe and convenient inmate-family meetings. In order to enhance the professional competence of prison staff, the Prison Staff Training academy in Haripur has been upgraded with modern facilities.

The Chief Minister commended the relevant officials for introducing the Prison Management Information System and implementing other reform initiatives. He stated that today’s event marks a new chapter in the journey of prison reforms.

He emphasized that the provincial government is committed to reforming the prison system, just as it is improving other departments.

He expressed gratitude to the International Narcotics and Law Enforcement (INL) and the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) for their cooperation, stating that this partnership is a milestone in enhancing the prison system and inmate welfare.

The Chief Minister reaffirmed that providing a better environment for inmates across the province is a top priority. "We aim to establish a modern system based on justice, transparency, and humanity, and we will utilize all available resources to achieve this goal," he stated.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister also visited the office of the Deputy Commissioner of Peshawar, where he formally inaugurated the newly established Service Delivery Center-II at the Mohafiz Khana.

With the establishment of this new Service Delivery Center, the number of service counters has increased from 5 to 10, while the number of seats has been expanded from 20 to 60.

Additionally, a comfortable waiting area has been provided for citizens. In order to ensure effective monitoring of services delivery, modern surveillance cameras have been installed, ensuring the Deputy Commissioner and other relevant officials direct access to the camera system. A dedicated courtroom has also been set up within the center.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister stated that the addition of extra facilities at the center will enhance service delivery for citizens.

He praised the initiative of setting up dedicated counters for women and senior citizens, calling it an excellent step. Ali Amin Gandapur further highlighted that the center now features a dedicated information desk, ensuring easy access to information for citizens.

Additionally, the modern surveillance system will help bring greater transparency to the service delivery process, he concluded.

