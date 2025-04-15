Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur directs release of funds for development projects

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur has directed concerned authorities to release required Rs. 13 billion to ensure timely completion of development projects

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2025) Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur has directed concerned authorities to release required Rs. 13 billion to ensure timely completion of development projects.

He was presiding over a high-level meeting regarding development projects on Tuesday. The meeting was attended by Advisor to the Chief Minister on Finance, Muzzammil Aslam, Chief Secretary Shahab Ali Shah, Additional Chief Secretaries Ikramullah and Muhammad Abid Majeed and other relevant administrative secretaries.

The meeting reviewed the progress on projects included in the development programs of various departments including health, education, local government, communications, agriculture, and public health engineering, among others.

The chief minister emphasized that unnecessary delays in public welfare projects would not be tolerated and strict action would be taken against officials responsible for any delays.

He said that unnecessary delays in development projects would result in wastage of taxpayers’ money adding that frequent revisions of project costs must also be avoided.

He further said that inquiry will be conducted into frequent cost revisions of development projects.

KP CM also decided to immediately launch work on the incumbent provincial government’s flagship projects. He has directed the release of Rs. 12 billion within this month for 29 flagship projects and stated that funds required for the timely completion of development projects would be provided on a priority basis.

The meeting also reviewed the current status of fund utilization for development projects across various departments. The CM directed the relevant authorities to ensure 100% utilization of the released funds.