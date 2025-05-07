Open Menu

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur Launches Student Life Cycle Management System In UET

Faizan Hashmi Published May 07, 2025 | 09:58 PM

Hief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, visited the University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Peshawar on Wednesday and launched Student Life Cycle Management System

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, visited the University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Peshawar on Wednesday and launched Student Life Cycle Management System.

Provincial Minister for Higher Education, Meena Khan Afridi, Chairman of Higher education Commission, senior officials from the Higher Education Department, university administration and students attended the event.

In his address at the event, the CM congratulated the university administration and all partner institutions on the launch of this advanced digital system. He expressed his pleasure that KP is ahead of other provinces in the digitization process. He added that efforts are being made to make institutions self-sufficient and autonomous.

He emphasized that digital transformation is no longer an option but a fundamental necessity, which is why his government is working to digitize all sectors. He said that through digitization and transparency, government has achieved a surplus of 200 billion rupees.

It is worth mentioning that UET Peshawar has become the first university in the country to implement this system. Under this modern system, the university’s financial affairs, human resource management and payroll, procurement, supply chain management, and assets management have been fully digitized. Additionally, all student academic affairs — from admissions to graduation — including course registration, examinations, and fee management have also been automated.

