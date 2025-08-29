- Home
- Pakistan
- Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur chairs meeting to review performance of he ..
Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur Chairs Meeting To Review Performance Of Health Department’s IMU
Umer Jamshaid Published August 29, 2025 | 08:36 PM
Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur Friday chaired an important meeting of Health Department to review the last six-month performance of Independent Monitoring Unit (IMU)
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2025) Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur Friday chaired an important meeting of Health Department to review the last six-month performance of Independent Monitoring Unit (IMU).
The meeting was attended by Advisor to CM on Health, Ehtesham Ali, Secretary Health and other senior officials of the department.
The forum was given a detailed briefing on the implementation status of the decisions taken in the previous meeting as well as the overall performance of the IMU during the past six months.
It was informed that IMU staff conducted a total of 17,743 visits to health facilities across the province, including 14,939 visits to Primary health centers and 2,831 visits to secondary health centers.
It was told nine Medical Superintendents and seven District Health Officers (DHOs) had been removed from their positions on account of poor performance. Regarding the provision of medicines, the meeting was informed that the availability of essential medicines in primary health centers had improved from 47 percent to 55 percent while in secondary health centers it had risen from 47 percent to 48 percent.
The availability of essential medical equipment in primary centers improved from 93 percent to 95 percent, whereas in secondary centers the availability of 60 essential items increased from 78 percent to 80 percent during the past six months.
Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur directed the concerned authorities to further strengthen and improve monitoring mechanisms to ensure uninterrupted service delivery at health facilities. He stressed that both primary and secondary health centers must have essential medicines available at all times and the provincial government would provide the necessary resources on a priority basis to achieve this goal.
He reiterated that government was working under the vision of providing quality education in schools and proper treatment in hospitals. He instructed that shortages of medical equipment in health centers must be addressed immediately and emphasized the need for special arrangements to maintain hygiene, particularly in hospital washrooms.
APP/mds/
Recent Stories
Secretary Lal Jan reviews progress on socio-economic development projects
Experts call for urgent water management to tackle floods
Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) organizes workshop on CTBMC
Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur chairs meeting to revi ..
Punjab CM reviews situation arising from flood in Sialkot
Vivo Pakistan Appoints Khushhal Khan as Brand Ambassador for the All-New Y400
At least 20 dead, thousands displaced as devastating floods hit Punjab
Black Holes and Holy Quran: A Cosmic Convergence
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 August 2025
A New Crypto Dawn as President Trump’s Truth Social Enters the Crypto Space
Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari grieved over loss o ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Secretary Lal Jan reviews progress on socio-economic development projects33 seconds ago
-
Experts call for urgent water management to tackle floods34 seconds ago
-
Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) organizes workshop on CTBMC35 seconds ago
-
Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur chairs meeting to review performance of he ..37 seconds ago
-
Punjab CM reviews situation arising from flood in Sialkot38 seconds ago
-
Rawalpindi Police conduct search operations under NAP57 minutes ago
-
Iran offers assistance to Pakistan as President Pezeshkian condoles flood losses57 minutes ago
-
IGP approves over Rs2.47m for cops, families medical treatment57 minutes ago
-
NBF MD visits Multan Office, meets writers1 hour ago
-
Student, parents praise FDE's BS admission portal1 hour ago
-
Section 144 imposed around FBISE examination centers in Abbottabad1 hour ago
-
AC warns against overpricing in Chaman1 hour ago