Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur Chairs Meeting To Review Performance Of Health Department’s IMU

Umer Jamshaid Published August 29, 2025 | 08:36 PM

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur chairs meeting to review performance of health department’s IMU

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur Friday chaired an important meeting of Health Department to review the last six-month performance of Independent Monitoring Unit (IMU)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2025) Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur Friday chaired an important meeting of Health Department to review the last six-month performance of Independent Monitoring Unit (IMU).

The meeting was attended by Advisor to CM on Health, Ehtesham Ali, Secretary Health and other senior officials of the department.

The forum was given a detailed briefing on the implementation status of the decisions taken in the previous meeting as well as the overall performance of the IMU during the past six months.

It was informed that IMU staff conducted a total of 17,743 visits to health facilities across the province, including 14,939 visits to Primary health centers and 2,831 visits to secondary health centers.

It was told nine Medical Superintendents and seven District Health Officers (DHOs) had been removed from their positions on account of poor performance. Regarding the provision of medicines, the meeting was informed that the availability of essential medicines in primary health centers had improved from 47 percent to 55 percent while in secondary health centers it had risen from 47 percent to 48 percent.

The availability of essential medical equipment in primary centers improved from 93 percent to 95 percent, whereas in secondary centers the availability of 60 essential items increased from 78 percent to 80 percent during the past six months.

Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur directed the concerned authorities to further strengthen and improve monitoring mechanisms to ensure uninterrupted service delivery at health facilities. He stressed that both primary and secondary health centers must have essential medicines available at all times and the provincial government would provide the necessary resources on a priority basis to achieve this goal.

He reiterated that government was working under the vision of providing quality education in schools and proper treatment in hospitals. He instructed that shortages of medical equipment in health centers must be addressed immediately and emphasized the need for special arrangements to maintain hygiene, particularly in hospital washrooms.

