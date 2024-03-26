Open Menu

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Gandapur Condemns Terrorist Attack On Chinese Van

Muhammad Irfan Published March 26, 2024 | 08:20 PM

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Gandapur condemns terrorist attack on Chinese van

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Gandapur on Tuesday condemned terrorist attack on the car of Chinese residents at Karakoram highway in Shangla district

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2024) Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Gandapur on Tuesday condemned terrorist attack on the car of Chinese residents at Karakoram highway in Shangla district.

Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur expressed his condolences to the Chinese government and said that targeting Chinese residents is very sad and condemnable.

Expressing regret over the loss of human lives, the Chief Minister asked the Inspector General of Police KP for a report on the incident.

The Chief Minister expressed condolences to the Chinese government for the death of Chinese citizens.

The chief minister directed the concerned divisional and district administrations to ensure immediate medical assistance to the blast victims.

The Chief Minister directed the concerned authorities to ensure foolproof security of foreign residents in the province.

