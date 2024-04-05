Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan decides to establish three directorates in Excise Dept

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2024) Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Gandapur has decided to establish three separate directorates in the Excise Department with the purpose to enhance its working capacity in line with contemporary needs and requirements.

These directorates will include the Directorate of Vehicle Registration & Management, the Directorate of Intelligence and Narcotics Control, and the Directorate of Property Tax. The chief minister has directed the quarters concerned to clearly determinate the roles and responsibilities of the proposed directorates.

He added that the ultimate goal is to put this important department on modern lines, and all possible steps would be taken in this regard. He was presiding over a meeting of the Excise and Taxation department, held here at Chief Minister's House.

The chief minister has directed the concerned authorities to propose necessary amendments in the relevant legal framework for enhancing the revenue collection of the department.

He also decided to withdraw the Excise department's vehicles under the use of unauthorized persons and directed the authorities concerned to formally serve the notice to all unauthorized persons in this regard, adding that legal action would be taken against those who do not return the vehicles within the stipulated time frame.

All such vehicles would be handed over to the police and other provincial departments on a need basis. He further directed that the defective and useless vehicles, currently parked at the warehouse of the Excise department, should also be auctioned in a transparent manner, and made it clear that these vehicles should not be handed over to anyone on political recommendation.

Moreover, he directed for complete documentation of all authorized persons who are provided with official vehicles.

Similarly, he directed to have a viable mechanism for collecting commercial tax on residential rented properties.

The chief minister has directed the Excise department to introduce a GIS system in order to ensure property tax collection in a more efficient and transparent manner.

Ali Amin Gandapur made it clear that he believes in practical steps instead of routine paperwork and presentations; we need to work hard with a concerted and result-oriented approach in order to expand our tax net, he stated.

The CM also directed for necessary steps to strengthen the performance assessment mechanism within the department, adding that the officials with good performance should be encouraged, whereas, officials neglecting their professional obligations should be held accountable.