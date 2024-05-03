Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Gandapur directs implementation of playground policy at tehsil level

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Gandapur has instructed the Sports Department officials to implement the plan of establishing playgrounds at the tehsil level besides making a comprehensive strategy for the promotion of sports and ensuring the welfare of talented athletes

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2024) Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Gandapur has instructed the Sports Department officials to implement the plan of establishing playgrounds at the tehsil level besides making a comprehensive strategy for the promotion of sports and ensuring the welfare of talented athletes.

He was chairing a meeting of the Sports Department and Youth Affairs here at Chief Minister Secretariat on Friday.

During the meeting, the chief minister got a detailed briefing on the department’s administrative affairs, development projects, sports activities and future action plans.

The chief minister instructed to implement the plan of establishing playgrounds at the level of Tehsil Headquarters. Wherever land is available, it should be declared as land immediately, Sardar Ali Amin Gandapur said.

In the remaining tehsils, letters should be sent to the respective Deputy Commissioners to identify suitable land for the grounds, Chief Minister said. The Chief Minister has been instructed to prepare a plan for the promotion of other traditional sports including Polo in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

A provincial border team should be formed for this purpose, the CM said. He directed the concerned officials to take concrete steps for the promotion of archery, shooting, horse riding, swimming and other traditional sports.

The chief minister on the occasion said that Horse and Cattle Show would be organized in Peshawar this year. “We have plenty of talent in all the traditional sports, we just need proper branding,” the chief minister said.

Traditional games are an important part of our culture, they need to be promoted, Ali Amin Gandapur said, adding, “We have to promote the soft image of the province and remove negative impressions through sports activities.”

Shooting Club, Riders Club and other facilities in the province should be managed in a standard manner, he said and directed that opportunities should be provided to women in sports activities.

The CM instructed to complete the remaining work of Arbab Niaz cricket Stadium on the priority basis. This is the government's priority project for which the necessary funds will be provided, he said.

Other ongoing projects including Hayatabad Cricket Stadium, Dera Ismail Khan Sports Complex, Kalam Cricket Stadium should be completed on priority basis, Ali Amin Gandapur said.

Briefing the chief minister on sports activities and the proposed measures to provide employment to the youth, the Sports Department official informed him that inter-regional games would be held from 28th to 30th of this month. The provincial Coaching Camp will be held after the Inter-Regional Games, the meeting was briefed.

The players will be prepared for the Inter-provincial games at the coaching campus and under the Youth Skills Development and Employment Program, 20,000 youths will be given specialized training and providing employment opportunities to these young people in the country and abroad is also an essential part of the program.

The chief minister instructed to provide opportunities to youth from all districts for this training program and for this purpose, the quota of each district should be allocated in proportion to the population.

Under the program, soft loans will be provided to young people who want to start their own business, the Chief Minister said. Chief Minister disclosed that one billion rupees would be provided in the first phase for the said program.

The chief minister instructed to formulate a realistic strategy for the implementation of the proposed program. Young people who are interested and have skills in starting their own business should be fully supported, Chief Minister said.

The proposed program should be seen as a role model program in this regard, the Chief Minister said. Agree in principle with the proposed measures under the Chief Minister's Youth education Program.

According to the market demand, provision of merit-based scholarship in modern technical and digital fields is a good move and the Chief Minister has been directed to establish a formal policy for providing merit-based internships in fields that are in line with the modern market demand.

There is a need to pay special attention to the promotion of sports and the maintenance of positive activities in the adjoining districts for this purpose, all available options should be used, the Chief Minister said.