- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Gandapur launches stipend programme for adolescent g ..
Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Gandapur Launches Stipend Programme For Adolescent Girls
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 28, 2024 | 10:26 PM
Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Gandapur on Monday launched the stipend programme for adolescent girls of merged districts to promote female education
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2024) Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Gandapur on Monday launched the stipend programme for adolescent girls of merged districts to promote female education.
Under the program, monthly stipends of Rs 1000 would be given to each girl from grade six to twelve.
The programme would cost Rs 1.14 billion rupees, out of which 82 percent would be provided by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government and the remaining 18 percent by the World food Programme.
The stipend would be provided to 30,000 girls of 514 girls' schools of the merged districts.
These scholarships are subject to minimum 70 percent attendance of girls in schools.
Addressing on the occasion, the Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur said that the main objective of these scholarships was to increase the enrollment rate of girls in the merged districts and reduce the dropout rate.
He said that this program encouraged the girls to get admission in schools as a 14 percent increase in the enrollment of girls in schools of the merged districts was recorded so far.
APP/adi
Recent Stories
Constitutional amendments are parliament’s exclusive domain: Barrister Aqeel
JUI-F’s Majlis-e-Shura meeting summoned on Saturday for in-depth review of pol ..
PA pays rich tributes to Pakistan armed forces
Pakistan wants to work together with Russia for regional & global peace, stabili ..
No let-up in Israeli military attacks in Gaza, situation only getting worse: UN
Hungary's Orban in Georgia after disputed elections: broadcaster
IGP takes notice of two persons' killing in Raiwind
PTI founder availing all required facilities in jail: Musadiq
ATC extends interim bail of Uzma Khan, Aleema Khan
EU envoy meets PA Speaker
October 5 protest: ATC sends two PTI workers to jail on judicial remand
KP Govt directs inquiry into factory inferno
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Constitutional amendments are parliament’s exclusive domain: Barrister Aqeel3 minutes ago
-
JUI-F’s Majlis-e-Shura meeting summoned on Saturday for in-depth review of political affairs3 minutes ago
-
PA pays rich tributes to Pakistan armed forces3 minutes ago
-
Pakistan wants to work together with Russia for regional & global peace, stability: Federal Minister ..7 minutes ago
-
Teams going every house to administer anti-polio drops to children: AC7 minutes ago
-
IGP takes notice of two persons' killing in Raiwind25 minutes ago
-
PTI founder availing all required facilities in jail: Musadiq25 minutes ago
-
ATC extends interim bail of Uzma Khan, Aleema Khan25 minutes ago
-
EU envoy meets PA Speaker30 minutes ago
-
October 5 protest: ATC sends two PTI workers to jail on judicial remand30 minutes ago
-
KP Govt directs inquiry into factory inferno30 minutes ago
-
Lawyers can bring positive changes in society through advocacy: Governor30 minutes ago