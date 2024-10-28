Open Menu

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Gandapur Launches Stipend Programme For Adolescent Girls

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 28, 2024 | 10:26 PM

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Gandapur on Monday launched the stipend programme for adolescent girls of merged districts to promote female education

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2024) Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Gandapur on Monday launched the stipend programme for adolescent girls of merged districts to promote female education.

Under the program, monthly stipends of Rs 1000 would be given to each girl from grade six to twelve.

The programme would cost Rs 1.14 billion rupees, out of which 82 percent would be provided by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government and the remaining 18 percent by the World food Programme.

The stipend would be provided to 30,000 girls of 514 girls' schools of the merged districts.

These scholarships are subject to minimum 70 percent attendance of girls in schools.

Addressing on the occasion, the Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur said that the main objective of these scholarships was to increase the enrollment rate of girls in the merged districts and reduce the dropout rate.

He said that this program encouraged the girls to get admission in schools as a 14 percent increase in the enrollment of girls in schools of the merged districts was recorded so far.

