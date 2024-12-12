Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Gandapur unveils major initiatives worth billions to empower youth

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Gandapur has taken a significant step towards youth empowerment and employment by launching four major programs worth billions of rupees

These programs include the Ehsaas Hunar Program worth Rs. 4 billion, the Rural Economic Transformation Project worth Rs. 11.4 billion, the upgradation of technical educational institutes, and an on-job training program for TEVTA graduates.

The launching ceremony was held at the Chief Minister's House, with the Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur as a chief guest, attended by provincial cabinet members, the Deputy Speaker of the Provincial Assembly, Members of the Provincial Assembly, government officials, and selected beneficiaries.

The Ehsaas Hunar Program to be implemented through Akhuwat Microfinance, aims to provide interest-free loans of up to Rs. 500,000 to skilled youth for start-ups and entrepreneurs.

The provincial government has allocated Rs. 2 billion for this initiative in the current fiscal year. More than 35,000 skilled youth are expected to benefit from the program.

The Rural Economic Transformation Project was launched in collaboration with IFAD and the European Union. This important project of Rs. 11.4 billion will offer free technical and vocational training to 60,000 youth males and females from rural areas. Additionally, financial assistance averaging $300 per person will be provided to 42,000 skilled individuals to promote self-employment. The program will also facilitate internships and employment for 25,000 TEVTA graduates.

The third important initiative regarding upgradation of the selected Technical and Vocational Educational Institutes would be funded by GIZ-European Union. Under the initiative, two Government Colleges of Technology in Nowshera and Abbottabad would be upgraded to the status of Centers of Excellence. Moreover, 22 technical institutions across the province will be upgraded into model institutes, and nine other institutes have been selected to offer DAE Level-5 certifications.

On the Job Training Program for TEVTA Graduates has been launched with investment of Rs. 177 million. Under this program over 3,000 graduates would be placed in the selected industries for internships in a phased manner. In the first phase, 168 students will be offered three-month internships, each receiving a monthly stipend of Rs. 15,000. The cost of the first phase is estimated at Rs. 7.56 million.

Addressing the gathering, Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur underlined the importance of empowering the youth, terming them the nation's most valuable asset. He emphasized that creating employment opportunities for the youth is vital for the nation’s progress and self-reliance.

"The Ehsaas Hunar Program is a crucial part of our efforts to empower youth of the province," he said and added that in the past, technical education was largely neglected, leaving many of our graduates with degrees that lacked international recognition. Our government is now focused on providing internationally accredited certifications", he remarked.

The chief minister underscored the need for youth to take advantage of the opportunities being provided, stating ‘the government cannot offer everyone public-sector jobs, it is committed to creating avenues in the private sector’.

Highlighting the province's economic growth, he noted, "Due to our efforts, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's revenue has increased by 44%. This additional income will be reinvested in our youth. We will not pass on the deprivation we endured to the next generation. Hard work is the key to success, and there is no substitute for it."

He urged the youth to create their own employment opportunities while contributing to the nation's development.

Special Assistant to the Chief Minister on Technical Education, Tufail Anjum, also addressed the event, reiterating the government's dedication to skill development and youth empowerment.

