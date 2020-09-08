Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa announces assistance package for families of miners killed in Mohmand incident

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mehmood Khan has announced financial assistance package for the labourers who lost their lives in marble mines incident in Mohmand district.

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, Rs 500,000 each would be given to the heirs of those killed in the incident while Rs 100,000 each would be given to the injured miners.

KP CM said money could not bring back those who died but it was sincere effort of government to share the grief of bereaved families.

He also directed provision of best available medical treatment to the injured.