Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chairs BoD Meeting Of GCC Mardan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sat 05th October 2019 | 07:31 PM

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chairs BoD meeting of GCC Mardan

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan Saturday said that empowerment of womenfolk by imparting them contemporary education and providing facilities to improve innate capabilities was among topmost responsibilities of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2019 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan Saturday said that empowerment of womenfolk by imparting them contemporary education and providing facilities to improve innate capabilities was among topmost responsibilities of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government.

He was chairing the second meeting of Girls Cadet College (GCC) Mardan board of Governors (BoD) here at Chief Minister House.

The meeting among others was attended by Senior Provincial Minster, Atif Khan, Principal Secretary to CM, Shahab Ali Shah, Secretary Elementary Education, Commissioner Mardan and other concerned officials.

The meeting endorsed the decisions taken in last BoD meeting and approved budget of the college for the year 2019-20. Participants of the meeting were also informed about co-curricular activities of students, college results and performance of students in sports competitions.

It was said that college that was established in 2017 is functioning in a temporary building while construction of permanent building for the college has been started with an estimated cost of Rs.

2.5 billion that would include hostel for the hostels with all the needed facilities.

Meeting also approved salary review of college staff members and M Phil allowances for teaching faculty besides installation of solar system to address the electricity related problems of the institution. It also approved inclusion of renowned social worker, Khursheed Khan in BoD as private member.

Addressing the meeting, CM said that college reflects the commitment of PTI's provincial government to educate women and make them useful entity of the society. He also sought a formal summary relating to provision of vehicles to college and grant in aid. He also directed to appoint an educationist as private member in BoD. He also directed to expedite pace of construction work on the college building.

He said that government is making incessant efforts to ensure modern and quality education to females and hoped that college would prove to be a milestone for development, betterment and empowerment of women.

