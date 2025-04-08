Open Menu

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (CMKP), Ali Amin Khan Gandapur Assumes Charge As Chancellor Of Public Sector Universities

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 08, 2025 | 11:06 PM

The 5th meeting of the Senate of Agriculture University Dera Ismail Khan was held here on Tuesday with Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (CMKP), Ali Amin Khan Gandapur in the chair

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2025) The 5th meeting of the Senate of Agriculture University Dera Ismail Khan was held here on Tuesday with Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (CMKP), Ali Amin Khan Gandapur in the chair.

This marked the first time the CM chaired a university senate meeting in his capacity as Chancellor of the university.

Provincial Minister for Agriculture, Sajjad Barkwal, Secretary Higher education Department, the Vice Chancellor and other Senate members attended the meeting.

The minutes of the previous Senate meeting and various statutes of the university were approved in the meeting.

The meeting was briefed on the university’s academic activities, development projects, administrative affairs, issues and other matters. It was informed that Agriculture University DI Khan was established in 2018 and currently has 1,308 students enrolled in various programs.

The university is offering five MS/MPhil programs, 18 degrees programmes, and 21 diploma courses.

The CM emphasized the need for financial discipline, self-sufficiency, improvement in academic standards, and promotion of modern research in public sector universities.

He directed that university degrees and courses be aligned with the demands of the modern job market to improve the employment rate of graduates.

Ali Amin Gandapur instructed that priorities be set for the construction of the university’s building and that work begin without delay.

He assured that the necessary financial resources would be provided on a priority basis. Furthermore, he directed for steps to resolve the issue of asset distribution between Gomal University and Agriculture University DI Khan.

