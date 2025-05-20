Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (CMKP) Ali Amin Khan Gandapur reviews progress on annual development program

(@FahadShabbir)

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (CMKP) Ali Amin Khan Gandapur chaired a series of meetings to review the progress of the province’s Annual Development Program (ADP), with a focus on ongoing and proposed projects across various sectors

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2025) Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (CMKP) Ali Amin Khan Gandapur chaired a series of meetings to review the progress of the province’s Annual Development Program (ADP), with a focus on ongoing and proposed projects across various sectors.

A marathon seven-hour meeting on Tuesday assessed the progress of development initiatives under departments including Higher Education, Health, Livestock, Agriculture, Revenue and Communication & Works.

The meeting was attended by relevant cabinet members, Additional Chief Secretary (Planning), administrative secretaries, and senior officials. Each department presented a detailed briefing on the current status of their ongoing projects.

The CM also reviewed proposed projects for inclusion in the upcoming fiscal year’s ADP.

He directed concerned officials to meet the set targets by the end of the current financial year and emphasized completing all projects within their timelines without compromising quality.

He further stressed the importance of utilizing 100pc of the allocated development funds before the fiscal year ends.

Gandapur instructed that priority in the next budget be given to completing projects that are already 80pc or more complete.

He urged departments to propose high-impact, public-interest projects with long-term benefits for the new ADP.

Declaring food security a serious challenge not only for KP but the entire country, Gandapur highlighted the critical role of the livestock sector in achieving food self-sufficiency.

He called for the modernization of the sector and the formulation of development projects that could enhance productivity and create employment opportunities.

Gandapur emphasized the vast potential in agriculture and livestock and called for integrated strategies to harness this.

He directed the introduction of modern farming techniques such as tunnel and vertical farming and stressed the need to promote agricultural research and conserve water resources.

He also ordered the digitization of data and records in both agriculture and livestock sectors to enable data-driven planning.

In the road sector, Gandapur instructed the swift completion of projects nearing completion.

He noted that public representatives were being consulted to identify new development schemes based on the needs of local communities.

Health and education were reiterated as top priorities for the government, with commitments to increased investment in the next budget.

Special attention will be given to upgrading healthcare facilities in remote areas and addressing missing facilities in educational institutions.

Furthermore, the CM declared the computerization of revenue records and the establishment of service delivery centers as crucial goals for the government, urging the responsible departments to expedite the work.

The meeting reaffirmed the provincial government's resolve to ensure efficient use of public funds and transparent execution of development projects for the benefit of the people.