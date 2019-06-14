Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa directs for automation of office communication in govt deptts

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2019 ):The Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mehmood Khan has directed that online recruitment, including submission of applications and shortlisting of candidates should be extended to all the districts of the province additionally directing that traditional paper based files system should be replaced with Automation of Office Communications in Government Departments.

The Chief Minister stated that automated communication in offices will be implemented in the Chief Ministers Secretariat initially followed by its extension to all governmental offices.

These directives were given by the Chief Minister while chairing a meeting to review the progress of KPITB.

The meeting was also attended by Minister Finance Taimur Saleem Jhagra, MPA Kamran Bangash, Additional Chief Secretary Shehzad Bangash, Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Shahab Ali Shah, Secretary ST&IT and other officials.

The Chief Minister also gave approval for extending the Automated FIR system to all the districts of the province keeping in view the successful results of the system after its launching in District Malakand.

The Chief Minister also directed all governmental departments to extend all out support to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Technology Board (KPITB) in the materialisation of the automation system.

While briefing the Chief Minister regarding the acheivements of the KPITB, MD KPITB stated that the online application and shortlisting system has been implemented in KPITB which not only saves time but is also ensuring transparency in the entire recruitment process.

The Chief Minister was informed that 300 students from public sector schools have been trained in programming, innovative and technological ideas under the early age programming project of KPITB.

The Chief Minister was informed that students from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, who received training under the early age programming scheme, have been sucessful in achieving first positions in the technological competitions held at National University of Science and Technology (NUST).

The Chief Minister was further informed that under the youth employement programme, 10,000 students have graduated, most of whome have been recruited in various institutions and companies.

The meeting was also informed regarding the safe city project (Peshawar) for which the Chief Minister directed that the feasibility of the project should be conducted by the KPITB. The Chief Minister was also briefed on the future plans of the KPITB which include establishment of Peshawar Digital Complex, Abbottabad IT park, Pakistan Digital City, citizens facilitation centres and other related projects.

Stressing on the importance of Information Technology, the Chief Minister stated that the present government is focused towards adopting technological interventions in ensuring monitoring of performances and ensuring transparency and accountability in governmental sectors.