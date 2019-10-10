Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa directs for ensuring progress on Hydro Power projects

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has categorically directed the quarters concerned to ensure progress on 350 MW Toren More Kari Hydro Power Project and 260 MW Jamshel Toren More Hydro Power project of District Chitral

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2019 ) : Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has categorically directed the quarters concerned to ensure progress on 350 MW Toren More Kari Hydro Power Project and 260 MW Jamshel Toren More Hydro Power project of District Chitral

He said these two projects are very indispensable for provision of cheap electricity to Economic Zones of the province that needs to be completed as soon as possible.

Government is very desirous for speedy development of these projects and will extend every kind of support in this regard, he added.

He also hoped that the concerned Chinese company would also show its commitment and seriousness to put these projects on the track.

He was presiding over a meeting at Chief Minister House Peshawar. Advisor to CM for Energy & Power Hamayatullah Khan, Principal Secretary to CM Shahab Ali Shah, Secretary Energy, Chief Executive officer and other office bearers of China-Pak Energy Investment (SUZHOU) Co. Ltd attended the meeting.

The meeting discussed and reviewed the development of two Hydro Power Projects of 610 MW at District Chitral.

The Chief Minister directed to ensure visible progress on the projects directing that realistic time lines should also be fixed for the speedy implementation of projects.

He directed the Energy department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to resolve all pending issues on priority basis because these two projects are direly need to meet the requirement of electricity for different economic zones of the province.

He assured that his government will extend its all out support and he will personally pursue these projects on Federal level in order to include them in national generation plan and to resolve other issues related to federal government.

Mahmood Khan stated that the provincial government has started the wheeling of electricity to Industrial consumers of the province adding that Rashakai Economic Zone and other Industrial Zones of the province would also be provided cheap electricity under this wheeling regime model.

These two projects have prime importance for this purpose. He will personally pursue this project on federal level expecting that the Chinese counterpart will also push these projects on their side in order to complete them as soon as possible.