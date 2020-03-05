UrduPoint.com
Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Directs Timely Completion Of BRT, Reviews Progress

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 05th March 2020 | 08:41 PM

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan here Thursday chaired a high-level meeting convened to review progress on Bus Rapid Transit (BRT)Peshawar Project

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan here Thursday chaired a high-level meeting convened to review progress on Bus Rapid Transit (BRT)Peshawar Project.

The meeting held in CM house among others was attended by Finance Minister Taimur Salim Jhagra, Minister Transport, Shah Muhammad Khan, Senior Officials of Transport Department, Local Government Department, C&W Department, Peshawar Development Authority, Trans Peshawar, WAPDA, Sui Gas and other relevant bodies.

Addressing the meeting, Chief Minister directed department concerned and organizations to complete their respective tasks on time to ensure completion of the important project at the earliest.

He said that unnecessary delay in completion of the project would not be tolerated. He also termed the Bus Rapid Transit Project as an important project of public welfare and added that project would help resolving traffic issues faced by people of provincial metropolis.

