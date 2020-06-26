Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa expresses grief over Munawar Hassan demise

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan on Friday expressed grief over the demise of former Ameer of Jumaat e Islami, Munawar Hassan.

In his condolence message, the Chief Minister said services rendered by late Munawar Hassan for the cause of religion and political stability in the country will be long remembered.

The role of Munawar Hassan, was of prime importance in country's politics.

The Chief Minister expressed heartfelt sympathy with the bereaved family and prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul.

He also prayed for courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude and said we equally share their grief in this difficult time.