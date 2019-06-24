Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for development plan at district level

(@FahadShabbir)

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has directed the district commissioners of the province to finalize master plans for every district highlighting missing facilities and issues which will be used as a yardstick for allocation of resources in the future

Peshawar (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 24th June, 2019) Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has directed the district commissioners of the province to finalize master plans for every district highlighting missing facilities and issues which will be used as a yardstick for allocation of resources in the future.While chairing a meeting on Monday at his office he said that the present government is working for strengthening of the district administrations adding that pragmatic steps should be undertaken for initiating Khuli Kacheris at Tehsil level so that public grievances may be addressed at grass root level.The Chief Minister added that the performance evaluation of all Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners will be held periodically and those officers found negligent in their duties will be proceeded against as per law.Chief Minister directed the Deputy Commissioners of the newly merged districts to increase public engagements and undertake efforts for solution of public grievances at their door steps.

These views were stated by the Chief Minister while chairing a progress review meeting of the District Administrations in implementing government directives.The meeting was briefed in detail regarding the performance of the District Administrations during the past four months.

The Chief Minister was informed that 276 polythene bags factories and wholesalers have been shut down so far whereas more than 70,000 Kg of polythene bags have been confiscated and Rs 1.25 Million fine has been imposed.The CM said that after the successful completion of the crackdown against polythene bags in the province, a similar campaign will also be launched against plastic bottles which are major contributors to environmental pollution.