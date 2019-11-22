Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa inaugurates NADRA, Burn Trauma center in his village

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2019 ) : Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan here Friday said that country is heading on the course of progress and development and pledges made by PTI with the people during elections are being fulfilled.

He was addressing a function to inaugurate NADRA Registration Center for Women and Burn Center here in his home village Matta. He also announced establishment of NADRA Registration Center for Women in Kabal.

On the occasion the Chief Minister and Federal minister for Communication and postal services Murad Saeed also inaugurated Burn, Trauma and Plastic Unit at Zakir Khan Shaheed Hospital which would be completed at a cost of Rs900million in one year period. The plastic unit would be comprised of 18 beds with separate wards of male and female patients.

KP CM said that pledges made with masses are being honored and added that new hospitals have been opened for people of Swat in getting best medical facilities. Expansion of Swat Expressway has been approved while formal classes in agriculture Swat would soon be started whereas construction work on main university building would start in June-July next year.

Mahmood Khan said that concrete steps have been taken for welfare of people and present government is utilizing public money on projects of their uplift. The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has put on the road of progress and prosperity while tourism potential of Swat region was being promoted through a compressive strategy which would not only strengthen the economy but also provide job opportunities to the locals.

The chief minister said the government was focusing on development of every part of the province irrespective of any political affiliation.

He said it's our endevour to develop all the backward districts on sound footings.

Mahmood Khan said cancer stricken economy could not be revived in two days time therefore the people should demonstrate patience and endurance in their ranks and files. The Maulana and opposition alliance should wait till five year to try their luck in next general elections.

He said that Engineering University on 500Kanal land is being constructed while establishment of Women University and Dental College have been approved for Swat district. He assured provision of Sehat Insaff Card to every child of the province including Swat district.

He further said that Shelter Homes would be constructed in Kabal, Matta and Mingora areas of Swat district to provide relief to the passengers. He said that Swat Expressway has been made the part of CPEC that would change the destiny of area people. Rs8billion projects are being formulated for provision of clean drinking water to the people of Swat. Every district would get mega project in the next fiscal year ADP, the chief minister announced.

Addressing the function, Federal Minister for Communication and Postal Services Murad Saeed said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had improved soft image of the country during his historic address at General Assembly of the United Nations. The Prime Minister had effectively conveyed to the world Pakistan's peace efforts.

He said that practical steps had been taken to address the electricity related problems of Swat district. Rs30billion have been allocated for construction of Swat Expressway in the federal budget.