Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inaugurates Khanpur festival

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan on Saturday visited Haripur district and inaugurated several developmental projects

KHANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan on Saturday visited Haripur district and inaugurated several developmental projects.

He on the occasion also formally inaugurated Khanpur Festival where a large number of tourists from all over the country participated while foreign tourists also enjoyed the festivals various activities including water sports, paragliding, skydiving, food stalls, book shops, the orange festival as well as the local culture.

The Chief Minister inaugurated 35 km long Kohala Bala road which will cost Rs.2 billion 32 Crore and will benefit people of 55 villages. He also inaugurated construction work on the first Girls Degree College Building in Khanpur which will cost Rs.83.7 million and will be completed in two years time. The CM also inaugurated Rescue 1122 building at an estimated cost of Rs. 39.6 million and will be completed in 18 months.

Similarly, the Chief Minister inaugurated Tehsil Complex Khanpur at an estimated cost of Rs.139.09 million. While addressing a public gathering after the inaugurations, Mahmood Khan stated that that under the leadership and vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the tourism industry is developing rapidly. He congratulated the concerned administration over the successful conduct of Khanpur Festival adding that the promotion of tourism in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will not only boost revenue generation in the province but will also play important role in national development. The provincial government was going to setup Tourists Facilitation Centers in Khanpur which will facilitate national and international tourists. He said that the nomination of Pakistan as the number one tourist's destination is because of the untiring efforts of Prime Minister Imran Khan which has made Pakistan an attraction for international tourists. He further said that for the first time in the province, Tourism Authority is being established whereas tourist zones are being set up throughout the province where all facilities will be provided to the tourists.

The Chief Minister said that this year a large number of tourists are expected to visit tourist's destination in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Provincial government has completed all arrangements for the provision of tourist's facilities including cleanliness, security, establishment of tourist's facilitation centers, tourism police, security cameras and other allied facilities.

The Chief Minister said that for the uplift of underprivileged Districts, the provincial government is promoting and developing the tourism industry and Mines and minerals sector which will generate tremendous employment opportunities.

Mahmood Khan stated that all ongoing developmental projects will be completed on priority basis. He said that the people of this province elected PTI for the second consecutive tenure due to its performance and public friendly policies. The Chief Minister reiterated that we all need to work as a team for overall national development.

He said that roads and other infrastructure development in underprivileged Districts is the priority of present provincial government adding that the provincial government is going to provide cheap electricity to industrial zones through wheeling which will not only boost economic activities but will also create job opportunities in the province.

He said that according to the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the provincial government is taking pragmatic steps to improve the lives of poor and common people while providing them all basic services and facilities. He also paid tribute to the President of Turkey for supporting islam and Kashmir cause internationally. He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is representing Islam all over the world. The Chief Minister said that previous governments looted the country adding that for the first time, PTI introduced idea of establishing a welfare state and practical steps are persistently being taken in this regard." Had the previous rulers served with sincerity, Pakistan would have been an economic power of Asia today." Mahmood Khan said.

Federal Minister for Energy & Power Umar Ayub said that this is the first visit of any Chief Minister to Khanpur. He said that about 30,000 tourists visit Khanpur every week. Khanpur is also a place of religious tourism as there is a sleeping Buddha site which gives a unique status to Khanpur in promoting religious tourism. Provincial Minister for Elementary & Secondary education Akbar Ayub, Special Assistant to CM for Higher Education Mian Khaleequr Rehaman, MPA Arshad Ayub Khan, Yousaf Ayub Khan and others also accompanied CM.