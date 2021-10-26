Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa launches Chitral Economic Zone

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister (CM) Mahmood Khan Tuesday commercially launched Chitral Economic Zone that is expected to create 8000 direct and indirect job opportunities, and an investment of Rs620 million

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister (CM) Mahmood Khan Tuesday commercially launched Chitral Economic Zone that is expected to create 8000 direct and indirect job opportunities, and an investment of Rs620 million.

The chief minister paid a one-day visit to District Chitral Lower and inaugurated multiple development projects for the uplift of district and also addressed a public gathering at the Chitral Town.

He also inaugurated Singur Bridge which has been constructed at a total cost of Rs700 million. Danin Bypass Road, Ayun Kalash Valley bridge have been constructed at a cost of Rs50 million, Rs82 million respectively.

The chief minister also inaugurated the rescue station and BS Block at Degree College Chitral Lower which were established with Rs64 million and Rs89 million respectively.

He also performed the ground-breaking of several projects which includes Kalkatak Chitral Road, Broze Bridge and 8 km long Karim Abad Road.

These projects will be completed at a total cost of Rs290 million, Rs50 million and Rs100 million respectively.

The chief minister also performed the ground-breaking of 46 km long Kalash Valley Road which will be constructed at a total cost of Rs4.2 billion. He also launched beautification of Lower Chitral Project worth Rs280 million.

Addressing the public gathering at Chitral Town, he announced several new projects for the uplift of Chitral district.

He announced to give permanent status to employees hired under settlement of land projects in Chitral district.

He also increased firewood allowance for the government. employees from Rs45 to Rs100 per day besides he announced the establishment of a media colony for journalists, up-gradation of Women and Children Hospital, establishment of Women Resource Centre and construction of Darosh Bypass.

Addressing the gathering, the chief minister said a scheme to establish a sports complex in Lower Chitral is reflected in the current annual development programme.

The establishment of colleges in Darosh and Garam Chashma has been included in the development programme adding Rs1.28 billion were earmarked in the current budget for Chitral University.

He stated that work on projects worth Rs. 33 billion was underway in the district which on completion would bring about a positive change in the district. Physical work on Chitral-Boni-Mastuj road would be started soon.

He said that the provincial government was working on several projects of highways and economic zones in the province which would make the province a hub of trade and industrial activities in next four to five years.

He said that the establishment of Chitral Economic Zone would usher in a new era of development in the region and create employment opportunities.

The Chief Minister said that the government was fully aware of the difficulties faced by the people due to inflation and concrete steps were being taken to reduce this inflation and provide maximum relief to the poor and middle class of society.

The government was working on education card scheme for students from poor and middle class families which will be launched soon. Kissan card has been launched for the financial assistance of the farmers besides a mega project like Health Card Plus has been launched to provide quality and free of charge medical facilities to every citizen of the province.

The chief minister said the provincial government is working on a food card scheme to provide relief to the poor through which free rations will be provided to the deserving families on a monthly basis.

Touching upon other projects of the provincial government, the chief minister said the incumbent government is working on important projects like CRBC and Gomal Zam to make the province self-sufficient in agricultural sector.

He said the PTI formed the government only in KP in 2013, and in 2018 it formed the government in center, KP and Punjab. The PTI came into power in Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Kashmir on the basis of its performance and support of the people. He hoped that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will form the government across the country, including Sindh, in the 2023.

Special Assistants to the Chief Minister Abdul Karim and Wazir Zada, Senator Falak Naz and others were also present on the occasion.