Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan For Cogent Measures For Assistance, Rehabilitation Of Flood Victims Of Gollen Gol Chitral

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Mon 08th July 2019 | 02:41 PM

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan for cogent measures for assistance, rehabilitation of flood victims of Gollen Gol Chitral

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan here Monday directed the authorities concerned to take cogent measures for assistance and rehabilitation of the flood victims of Gollen Gol valley in Chitral district

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2019 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan here Monday directed the authorities concerned to take cogent measures for assistance and rehabilitation of the flood victims of Gollen Gol valley in Chitral district.

The CM also directed the district administration and others organizations to ensure every possible assistance and help to the affected people.

'We stand with people of Chitral in this hour of need and difficulty,' the CM said and directed for compilation and submission of a detailed report about human and financial losses in this regard.

He called for preparation of a recovery plan and estimates of floods devastations based on ground realities.

The Chief Minister reiterated that preference should be given to timely rehabilitation and speedy adjustment of the damages made by the floods in the said area.

