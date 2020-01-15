Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan inaugurates extension of new Mines, Mineral Act to merged districts

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan here Wednesday formally inaugurated extension of new Mines and Mineral Act aimed at to strengthen and regulate this important resource for benefit of tribesmen

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said PTI government has fulfilled yet another promise made with tribal people, saying it was their old demand that was addressed today by the present elected government.

The Chief Minister said tribal people were given right on their resources through proper legislation and his government feel proud of fulfilling long awaited demand of people of merged districts.

He said all rumours were proved wrong today after introduction of online system for application of lease.

The online procedure for leases would help ensure transparency besides saving time and money of people and investors.

Mahmood Khan said PTI Government were taking all measures for protection of rights of tribal people and expediting pace of economic development there.

He said extension of tribal and mines act would help generate employment opportunities and increase the province's exports.

With extension of the act, he said a new era of progress and development would start in merged areas and tribal people would be largely benefited.