Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan Forms Committee To Probe Attack On Polio Team In Swabi

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 30th January 2020 | 04:21 PM

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan on Thursday while taking strong notice of an attack on polio team in Swabi which claimed the lives of two lady workers, has constituted a three-member committee to probe the incident

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 30th January, 2020) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan on Thursday while taking strong notice of an attack on polio team in Swabi which claimed the lives of two lady workers, has constituted a three-member committee to probe the incident.

The Home Department Tribal Affairs has also issued a notification regarding constitution of an inquiry committee comprising Special Secretary Home Department, DIG Operations and Additional Secretary Home Department.

The inquiry committee has been bounded to complete the investigation into this tragic incident within three days and submit its report.

The inquiry committee would investigate the firing on polio team and determine any negligence in provision of proper security cover to the polio team.

Besides, the committee would also present its recommendations to avert recurrence of such incidents in future.

Meanwhile, the firing incident on polio team has created fear and panic among polio workers in Swabi district as female polio workers have refused to perform duty owing to recurrence of attack on polio team.

They said in past too such like terror incidents have taken place in Parmula area of Swabi but no proper preemptive measure were adopted adding this recent incident was also a result of poor security cover for the polio team.

They demanded an action against officials responsible for providing security to the polio team.

On Wednesday afternoon two lady health workers were killed when unknown motorcyclists shot them dead in Parmolai area of Swabi.

