Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan grieves over death of Nurse Musarrat Dilber

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan Saturday expressed grief and sorrow over the death of Corona affected Nurse Musarrat Dilber in Kohat.

In a condolence message the Chief Minister Mahmood Khan prayed Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and courage to bereaved family members to bear the irreparable loss with fortitude.

The Chief Minister said that the efforts of doctors and nurses were not hidden from anyone playing vital role against Coronavirus.