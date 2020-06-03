UrduPoint.com
Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan Expresses Grief Over Kakakhel's Demise

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 03rd June 2020 | 01:35 PM

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan expresses grief over Kakakhel's demise

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan on Wednesday expressed profound grief over the demise of Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Mian Jamshed Kakakhel who died of coronavirus at his native town in Nowshera

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan on Wednesday expressed profound grief over the demise of Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Mian Jamshed Kakakhel who died of coronavirus at his native town in Nowshera.

In his condolence message, the Chief Minister expressed heartfelt sympathy with the bereaved family and said they share the grief of Kakakhel family.

He said Kakakhel was a honest companion and the party has lost a precious asset.

The space created due to the death of Kakakhel would never be filled.

The CM prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and prayed for the bereaved family to bear this loss with courage and fortitude.

It merits to mention that former KP minister and member provincial assembly, Mian Jamshed Kakakhel was reported COVID-19 positive last week and today he was rushed to hospital in precarious condition where he breathed his last.

His funeral prayer will be offered at 06:00 p.m. in Nowshera.

