Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan administers oath to newly elected body of PPC

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2023 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan here on Saturday administered oath to the newly elected body of Peshawar Press Club (PPC) at Chief Minister House.

The Chief Minister congratulated the Peshawar Press Club's newly elected President Arshad Aziz Malik, Vice President Rizwan Sheikh, General Secretary Irfan Musazai, Joint Secretary Tayyab Usman, Finance Secretary Ammad Waheed and other members of the Governing Body.

The Chief Minister paid tribute to the martyred journalists, police and security forces personals and termed the role of journalists very positive for bringing peace in the region.

He expressed best wishes and hoped that the newly elected cabinets of the Press Club would work for the welfare of the journalist community.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister announced Rs 50 million for the body of PPC.