- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan directs for merger of Levies, Khasadar forces in pol ..
Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan Directs For Merger Of Levies, Khasadar Forces In Police In A Month
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 04th July 2019 | 01:55 PM
Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has directed for merger of Levies and Khasadar forces in police within a month
PESHAWAR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 04th July, 2019) Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has directed for merger of Levies and Khasadar forces in police within a month.Presiding over a meeting in Peshawar, he said that all the employees of the two forces will be paid salaries equivalent to police scales by next month.A committee comprising Law, Finance, Establishment, Home and Police Departments was formed to give suggestions in this regard.