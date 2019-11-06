Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan for identifying lands for setting up of citizen facilitation center in tribal districts

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan Tuesday directed the District Administrations to identify appropriate lands for establishment of Citizens Facilitations Centres in the newly merged tribal districts to ensure provision of basic services to citizens

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2019 ):Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan Tuesday directed the District Administrations to identify appropriate lands for establishment of Citizens Facilitations Centres in the newly merged tribal districts to ensure provision of basic services to citizens.

While chairing a meeting regarding progress review on the establishment of Citizen Facilitation Centres in the newly merged tribal districts, the Chief Minister was informed that the CFCs will be extended to Divisional Headquarters of the province next year.

The services currently being provided in the Citizen Facilitation Centers by NADRA include issuance of National Identity Card, National Identity Card for Overseas Pakistanis, Child Registration Certificates, Family Registration Certificates, ETO Islamabad, National Bank ATM, Temporarily Displaced Persons Merged Districts Grants and E-Sahulat including payment of utility Bills, Cellular Top-ups, Naya Pakistan Housing Schemes.

Further services including include Passport Counters, BISP Counters, Civil Registration Management System Counters, Birth Certificates, Death Certificates, Marriage Certificates and provision of Divorce Certificates are also being planned to be provided at the centers, the CM was told.

Similarly, the provincial government has also planned to introduce additional services including provision of Domicile, Birth, Death, Marriage, Divorce Certificates, DMCs & Degrees of Boards and Universities, Land Transfer and Property matters, Vehicles Registrations and renewal, Arms Licenses, Driving Licenses, Bank of Khyber ATMs, traffic fine collection and issuing of route permits at these centres, it was informed.

Currently, 15 CFCs are functional in the seven tribal districts whereas the relief and rehabilitation department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has planned the establishment of 12 additional CFCs which will bring the total strength of the centers to 27.

Four CFCs are currently functional in District Khyber, four in North Waziristan, Three in South Waziristan, two in Kurram and two in Orakzai District. The proposed plan include establishment of four CFCs in District Bajaur, Three in Mohmand while one each additional CFC in the remaining tribal districts. The establishment of these additional CFCs expected to be completed next year.

The meeting was also informed regarding the financial aid being given to Temporarily Displaced Persons (TDPs) in erstwhile FATA. Under the emergency Relief Project, Rs 5.63 Billion have already been disbursed among 364,229 beneficiaries whereas Rs 1.96 Billion have been provided to 435,495 beneficiaries under the Child Wellness grant.

The financial aid is being given to all the deserving persons. Eligibility and enrolment is done through NADRA Citizen Database, Biometric Verification for Secure Disbursement of funds reporting mechanism for check and analysis on data is also facilitated in this program.

The meeting was also attended by Advisor to CM on IT Kamran Bangash, Chief Secretary Dr. Kazim Niaz, Principal Secretary to CM Shahab Ali Shah, Secretary Relief & Rehabilitation Abid Majeed and others.