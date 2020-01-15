Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan inaugurates E-challan system for traffic

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan on Wednesday formally launched E-challan system in Police Lines to facilitate citizens and ensure hassle free working of police department.

Speaking in the inauguration ceremony, the KP chief minister said that launching of e-challan system in the province was an important milestone of the prime minister's vision for a digital Pakistan.

He said that reforms in police department by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government had boosted performance of the police force and made it distinctive from police of other provinces of the country.

He said the government was taking tangible measure to keep pace with changing world and efforts were underway to digitize working of all institutions.

Briefing the chief minister, Inspector General of Police Sanaullah Abbasi informed that as many as 5000 franchisers had been authorized throughout the province to deposit fines from motorists.

He said invoices would be issued through the mobile app for violating traffic rules besides recording data for violators.

He added this advanced system would help make it possible to monitor traffic system and added that the app would also be linked to safe city project.

So far, 1100 traffic wardens had been made acquaintance with the new system during training sessions and equipped them with all required gadgets to make full use of the system.

Currently the system had been linked with central driving system of 28 districts of the province, adding the app would help implement traffic laws conveniently.

The chief minister gave away shields to best performing police cops.

Upon arrival, the chief minister was presented a guard of honor by a smartly turned out contingent of police.

He also placed floral wreath on graves of police martyrs and offered fateh for the departed souls.