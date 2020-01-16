Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan lays foundation stone of four stations of Rescue-1122 in D.I Khan

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan on Thursday laid foundation stone of four more stations of the Rescue-1122 service in Dera Ismail Khan to provide prompt aid and relief to maximum people of the area during emergencies.

Flanked by Federal Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, Spokesman KP government Ajmal Wazir and Member National Assembly (MNA) Sheikh Yaqoob, the chief minister laid the foundation stone of Rescue-1122 stations which are being set up at River Indus, Prova Road, Dinpur and Darazinda.

Briefing the chief minister, Director General Rescue-1122 Khatir Ahmed said those stations were being set up with an estimated cost of over Rs 144 million which would cater to requirements of 200,000 people of the area.

He informed that around 100 personnel of the Rescue-1122 were performing their professional duties, providing swift rescue and relief services to victims in the area.

He said the Rescue-1122 was well stocked with all necessary equipments including six ambulances, five fire vehicles, disaster vehicles and water rescuer to effectively tackle emergency situations. He said Rescue-1122 was providing free of cost services to victims during emergencies such as traffic incident, floods, earthquake, fire, medical and building collapse incidents.