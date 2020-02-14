Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan highly eulogized speech of Turkish President

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan on Friday highly eulogized the speech of Turkish President during the Joint Session of Parliamen

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan on Friday highly eulogized the speech of Turkish President during the Joint Session of Parliament.

Talking to media outside Parliament House, he said that his visit would further strengthen the bilateral ties between the two brotherly countries.

He also thanked Turkish President for raising voice for the people of Indian Occupied Kashmir facing restrictions and atrocities.