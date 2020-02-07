UrduPoint.com
Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Meets Governor, Discusses Developmental Projects

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 07th February 2020 | 06:41 PM

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan Friday met with KP Governor, Shah Farman and discussed various developmental projects and schemes

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan Friday met with KP Governor, Shah Farman and discussed various developmental projects and schemes.

The progress and matters relating to Polytechnic Institute Urmur and Technical Vocational Training Centre Adezai were also discussed in the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, Shah Farman said that vocational training of youth would not only strengthen provincial economy but it would also generate employment opportunities.

KP CM said that polytechnic institute and vocational training centre was long standing demands of area people. He said that vocational training would also help empowering young generation by giving them technical skills to start their own business.

It is worth mentioning that board of Directors KP Technical education and Vocational Training Authority has also approved polytechnic and vocational centre and work on these projects would start very soon.

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor

