Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mehmood Khan Inaugurates 132kv Grid In Mechani

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mehmood Khan inaugurates 132kv grid in Mechani

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mehmood Khan Wednesday visited Mohmand district where he inaugurated 132kv grid station at Mechani

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2019 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mehmood Khan Wednesday visited Mohmand district where he inaugurated 132kv grid station at Mechani.

During his brief talk at the occasion, the Chief Minister said this important project was completed with an estimated cost of 467.

27 million rupees and has a capacity to regulate supply of 52MW electricity.

The grid, he said will provide uninterrupted power supply to newly established marble industrial city of Mohmand district and would help boost business of marble industry in this industrial estate.

The CM further said that the grid would prove a step forward towards economic stability and rapid development of the tribal districts.

