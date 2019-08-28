UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mehmood Khan Hints At Induction Of Two Minister From Tribal Districts

Sumaira FH 39 seconds ago Wed 28th August 2019 | 03:33 PM

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mehmood Khan hints at induction of two minister from tribal districts

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mehmood Khan Wednesday declared it clear terms that all of the development projects initiated by his government were open to all kind of accountability process saying the PTI government would not let any corrupt to escape the accountability

GHALANAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2019 ) Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mehmood Khan Wednesday declared it clear terms that all of the development projects initiated by his government were open to all kind of accountability process saying the PTI government would not let any corrupt to escape the accountability.

Addressing a press conference here after inaugurating 132kv grid station at Mechani here in Mohmand district, the Chief Minster said that National Accountability Bureau (NAB) is an independent institution working without any influence and pressure from the government side.

"We have not formed the NAB", he said adding in new Pakistan "We have to capture the thieves of national wealth without any pressure and bring them to justice". He declared that corrupt elements both men and women would be hold accountable for their misdeeds.

The Chief Minister disclosed that two members of the assembly from merged areas would be inducted in the provincial cabinet.

To a question he said that PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto is a kid and passing through learning stage of politics. "I don't recognize him as a leader, he is selected chairman of PPP".

About the facilities in Mohmand district jail, the Chief Minister assured provision of impartial facilities to the jail inmates in the province.

To a question he denied his involvement in Mallam Jabba land acquisition case adding that it did not involve a single penny corruption. He said that BRT is a project worth Rs 69 billion which is near completion stage.

To another question about locking down Islamabad by the combined opposition, the Chief Minister said The opponents are free show their power, adding that PPP and PMLN have no roots in masses and they will come to know about their position during the protest.

The Chief Minister parried the question about his differences with the Governor KP and maintained that he was having very friendly and cordial relation with Shah Farman.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan Corruption Islamabad Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Protest Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa National Accountability Bureau Governor Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Jail Women All From Government Cabinet Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Billion Opposition

Recent Stories

Ajman Ruler offers condolences on death of promine ..

19 minutes ago

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Says Vyshinsk ..

35 seconds ago

Plant for Constructing Kalashnikov Rifles to Open ..

37 seconds ago

Ukraine court orders release of Russia journalist

38 seconds ago

Vyshinsky Says Has No Specific Plans After Release ..

47 seconds ago

Mishal appreciates media role for highlighting Ind ..

45 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.