Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mehmood Khan hints at induction of two minister from tribal districts

GHALANAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2019 ) Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mehmood Khan Wednesday declared it clear terms that all of the development projects initiated by his government were open to all kind of accountability process saying the PTI government would not let any corrupt to escape the accountability.

Addressing a press conference here after inaugurating 132kv grid station at Mechani here in Mohmand district, the Chief Minster said that National Accountability Bureau (NAB) is an independent institution working without any influence and pressure from the government side.

"We have not formed the NAB", he said adding in new Pakistan "We have to capture the thieves of national wealth without any pressure and bring them to justice". He declared that corrupt elements both men and women would be hold accountable for their misdeeds.

The Chief Minister disclosed that two members of the assembly from merged areas would be inducted in the provincial cabinet.

To a question he said that PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto is a kid and passing through learning stage of politics. "I don't recognize him as a leader, he is selected chairman of PPP".

About the facilities in Mohmand district jail, the Chief Minister assured provision of impartial facilities to the jail inmates in the province.

To a question he denied his involvement in Mallam Jabba land acquisition case adding that it did not involve a single penny corruption. He said that BRT is a project worth Rs 69 billion which is near completion stage.

To another question about locking down Islamabad by the combined opposition, the Chief Minister said The opponents are free show their power, adding that PPP and PMLN have no roots in masses and they will come to know about their position during the protest.

The Chief Minister parried the question about his differences with the Governor KP and maintained that he was having very friendly and cordial relation with Shah Farman.