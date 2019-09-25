Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mehmood Khan for filling vacant teaching posts in tribal districts

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mehmood Khan on Wednesday here directed for addressing the issue of shortage of teaching staff in educational institutions in tribal districts on urgent basis

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2019 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mehmood Khan on Wednesday here directed for addressing the issue of shortage of teaching staff in educational institutions in tribal districts on urgent basis.

The Chief Minister said it is prerequisite for implementation of education reforms in tribal districts that the issue of shortage of teaching staff is addressed in tribal districts.

Chairing a meeting on education for tribal district, he said reforms introduced by the previous and incumbent governments must be extended to tribal districts.

To ensure output of our endeavors for promotion of education in tribal districts, he said a monthly monitoring report of educational institutions should be presented to Chief Minister Secretariat positively.

The Chief Minister categorically said that no compromise would be made on implementation of reforms in education institutions in tribal districts.

The meeting was also attended by advisor to CM on tribal districts, Ajmal Wazir.