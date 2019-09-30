UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mehmood Khan Inaugurates Gas Supply To Darra, Says Rs83b Spent On Fata Development

Sumaira FH 24 seconds ago Mon 30th September 2019 | 03:14 PM

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mehmood Khan inaugurates gas supply to Darra, says Rs83b spent on Fata development

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mehmood Khan on Monday formally inaugurated Sui-gas supply to Darra Adamkhel

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2019 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mehmood Khan on Monday formally inaugurated Sui-gas supply to Darra Adamkhel.

Addressing the gathering on this occasion, the Chief Minister said this important project is completed with a cost of Rs350 million and will benefit five different communities of the area.

Today, he said a long-standing demand of the people of Darra Adamkhel has been fulfilled adding the step would also help protect trees and forests of the area as an affordable and easy source of fire has been provided to the people.

The Chief Minister said around Rs 83 billion has been spent on development of the tribal districts during last one year in order to bring these districts at par with the others.

The Chief Minister announced preparation of a feasibility report for the villages of Darra Adamkhel which are still missing the facility of Sui-gas.

Every person of the tribal districts, the CM said will have the facility of Sehet Insaf Card--under which health expenses up to Rs720,000 each will be borne by the provincial government annually.

The Chief Minster also announced up-gradation of Darra Adamkhel Hospital and establishment of a girls' college in the area.

The Chief Minister said the Expressway from Peshawar to Dera Ismail Khan will bring development to tribal districts besides offering traveling convenience to the people of southern areas.

During his address, the CM said he pays tribute to Prime Minister Imran Khan for delivering a historical speech in General Assembly of the United Nation in which he exposed the real face of India to the world community.

"We will never leave our Kashmiri brethren alone in this hour of need and help them at every forum". He said some political elements now have no issue to keep their politics alive.

The Chief Minister said Prime Minister Imran Khan addressed the General Assembly unprecedentedly and asked that which Prime Minister has presented the cause of Kashmir in manner like Imran Khan did.

He announced that soon he will visit all FR areas of the province and announce development projects for the residents.

Related Topics

Assembly India Imran Khan Peshawar Fire Prime Minister Chief Minister World Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Visit Dera Ismail Khan All From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Million

Recent Stories

Pedalling for action on climate change

8 minutes ago

3,000 year old wheat kernels unearthed in Turkey's ..

12 minutes ago

Two killed in Sargodha road accident

12 minutes ago

Insaf Kabaddi league on Oct 11-13

12 minutes ago

Iraq, Syria Hold Ceremony to Open Al Bukamal/Qaim ..

12 minutes ago

Moscow City Court Changes Actor Ustinov's Prison T ..

19 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.