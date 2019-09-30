Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mehmood Khan inaugurates gas supply to Darra, says Rs83b spent on Fata development

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mehmood Khan on Monday formally inaugurated Sui-gas supply to Darra Adamkhel

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2019 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mehmood Khan on Monday formally inaugurated Sui-gas supply to Darra Adamkhel.

Addressing the gathering on this occasion, the Chief Minister said this important project is completed with a cost of Rs350 million and will benefit five different communities of the area.

Today, he said a long-standing demand of the people of Darra Adamkhel has been fulfilled adding the step would also help protect trees and forests of the area as an affordable and easy source of fire has been provided to the people.

The Chief Minister said around Rs 83 billion has been spent on development of the tribal districts during last one year in order to bring these districts at par with the others.

The Chief Minister announced preparation of a feasibility report for the villages of Darra Adamkhel which are still missing the facility of Sui-gas.

Every person of the tribal districts, the CM said will have the facility of Sehet Insaf Card--under which health expenses up to Rs720,000 each will be borne by the provincial government annually.

The Chief Minster also announced up-gradation of Darra Adamkhel Hospital and establishment of a girls' college in the area.

The Chief Minister said the Expressway from Peshawar to Dera Ismail Khan will bring development to tribal districts besides offering traveling convenience to the people of southern areas.

During his address, the CM said he pays tribute to Prime Minister Imran Khan for delivering a historical speech in General Assembly of the United Nation in which he exposed the real face of India to the world community.

"We will never leave our Kashmiri brethren alone in this hour of need and help them at every forum". He said some political elements now have no issue to keep their politics alive.

The Chief Minister said Prime Minister Imran Khan addressed the General Assembly unprecedentedly and asked that which Prime Minister has presented the cause of Kashmir in manner like Imran Khan did.

He announced that soon he will visit all FR areas of the province and announce development projects for the residents.