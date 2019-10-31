Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mehmood Khan expresses profound grief over train fire tragedy

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2019 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mehmood Khan here on Thursday expressed profound grief and sorrow over loss of precious lives in a train fire incident in Rahim Yaar Khan.

In a condolence message, the Chief Minister expressed heartfelt grief over loss of lives saing, "We equally share the grief of bereaved families in this testing time".

The Chief Minister prayed for eternal peace of the departed souls and early recovery for those who sustained injuries.