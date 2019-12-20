UrduPoint.com
Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mehmood Khan Inaugurates Dualization Of Mardan-Swabi Road

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 20th December 2019 | 04:38 PM

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2019 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mehmood Khan Friday inaugurated dualization of 42 kilometer Mardan-Swabi road which will facilitate commuters.

The project will be completed at cost of Rs9550 million which include 11 bridges and one underpass.

The chief minister said that the road will be connected with Swat motorway to facilitate people of the area and give boost to business activities.

He also inaugurated construction of Rescue1122 building in the tehsil that would be completed with an estimated cost of 40.66million rupees. The Chief Minister said three offices of Rescue1122 would be established in district Swabi.

More Stories From Pakistan

