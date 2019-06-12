Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mehmood Khan approves three housing schemes

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mehmood Khan has approved three different housing schemes in the province under which approximately 32,000 houses will be constructed in Peshawar, Hangu and Swat districts of the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2019 ):Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mehmood Khan has approved three different housing schemes in the province under which approximately 32,000 houses will be constructed in Peshawar, Hangu and Swat districts of the province.

The housing schemes are being initiated under the Naya Pakistan Housing (NPH) scheme launched by Prime Minister Imran Khan. According to details, approximately 20,000 houses will be constructed in Peshawar, 9000 in Hangu and 3000 in Swat.

The approval was given by the Chief Minister while chairing a meeting at the Chief Ministers house regarding progress on the Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The meeting was also attended by Prime Ministers Special Assistant Iftikhar Durrani, Minister for C&W Akbar Ayub, Provincial Minister Amjad Ali, Advisor to CM on E&SE Ziaullah Bangash, Additional Chief Secretary Shehzad Bangash, Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Shahab Ali Shah, Secretary Finance and other officials.

The Chief Minister directed secretary housing to complete the signing of Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Pakistan Housing Authority and initial feasibility study for Peshawar Housing Scheme within twenty days.He also directed to submit final and complete proposal for Swat and Hangu housing schemes within 10 days further directing to submit the plan for housing scheme in District Kohat.

The Chief Minister reiterated that the housing scheme is a reflection of Prime Minister Imran Khan's vision for the under privileged and deprived segment of the society. The Chief Minister stated that the basic goal of the incumbent government is to ensure efficient services delivery and facilitate poor and needy public of the province on priority basis.