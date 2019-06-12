UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mehmood Khan Approves Three Housing Schemes

Umer Jamshaid 18 hours ago Wed 12th June 2019 | 12:51 AM

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mehmood Khan approves three housing schemes

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mehmood Khan has approved three different housing schemes in the province under which approximately 32,000 houses will be constructed in Peshawar, Hangu and Swat districts of the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2019 ):Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mehmood Khan has approved three different housing schemes in the province under which approximately 32,000 houses will be constructed in Peshawar, Hangu and Swat districts of the province.

The housing schemes are being initiated under the Naya Pakistan Housing (NPH) scheme launched by Prime Minister Imran Khan. According to details, approximately 20,000 houses will be constructed in Peshawar, 9000 in Hangu and 3000 in Swat.

The approval was given by the Chief Minister while chairing a meeting at the Chief Ministers house regarding progress on the Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The meeting was also attended by Prime Ministers Special Assistant Iftikhar Durrani, Minister for C&W Akbar Ayub, Provincial Minister Amjad Ali, Advisor to CM on E&SE Ziaullah Bangash, Additional Chief Secretary Shehzad Bangash, Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Shahab Ali Shah, Secretary Finance and other officials.

The Chief Minister directed secretary housing to complete the signing of Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Pakistan Housing Authority and initial feasibility study for Peshawar Housing Scheme within twenty days.He also directed to submit final and complete proposal for Swat and Hangu housing schemes within 10 days further directing to submit the plan for housing scheme in District Kohat.

The Chief Minister reiterated that the housing scheme is a reflection of Prime Minister Imran Khan's vision for the under privileged and deprived segment of the society. The Chief Minister stated that the basic goal of the incumbent government is to ensure efficient services delivery and facilitate poor and needy public of the province on priority basis.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Peshawar Prime Minister Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Poor Swat Naya Pakistan Hangu Kohat Progress Amjad Ali Government Housing

Recent Stories

Facebook creates 500 London jobs to boost site saf ..

1 minute ago

Two Russian Newspapers Say Several Reporters Detai ..

1 minute ago

Moldovan President Expresses Hope for Boosting Coo ..

1 minute ago

Nearly 100 people detained during Moscow march: mo ..

1 minute ago

IRSA releases 279,100 cusecs water

6 minutes ago

UK Commons Committee Demands Clarity on Post-Brexi ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.