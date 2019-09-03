UrduPoint.com
Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mehmood Khan Mother Laid To Rest In Matta

Tue 03rd September 2019

The mother of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mehmood Khan was laid to rest after her funeral prayer was offered in Matta tehsil of Swat district here on Tuesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2019) :The mother of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mehmood Khan was laid to rest after her funeral prayer was offered in Matta tehsil of Swat district here on Tuesday.

After protracted illness the mother of CM Mehmood Khan died late Monday evening at her ancestral village in Matta.

The funeral prayer was led by Maulana Pir Barakullah at 11:00 a.m and attended by large number of people including provincial and national legislators, officers from different departments, PTI leadership and workers and area people.

Fateha was also offered on the occasion for eternal peace to her departed soul and courage for the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.

