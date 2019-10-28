UrduPoint.com
Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mehmood Khan Directs For Reviewing Urban Provincial Taxation Rates

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Mon 28th October 2019 | 03:44 PM

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mehmood Khan has directed the concerned authorities to review the urban provincial tax rates after taking all stakeholders into confidence

Official sources said the chief minister directed the officials to take viable proposals and suggestions from the representatives of the trading bodies about the issue and submit the viable and practicable suggestions in two weeks time.

Official sources said the chief minister directed the officials to take viable proposals and suggestions from the representatives of the trading bodies about the issue and submit the viable and practicable suggestions in two weeks time.

"Tax is national obligation however every possible relief would be provided to people in taxation system," the CM added.

Pakistan

