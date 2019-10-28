Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mehmood Khan directs for reviewing urban provincial taxation rates

(@imziishan)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2019 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mehmood Khan has directed the concerned authorities to review the urban provincial tax rates after taking all stakeholders into confidence.

Official sources said the chief minister directed the officials to take viable proposals and suggestions from the representatives of the trading bodies about the issue and submit the viable and practicable suggestions in two weeks time.

"Tax is national obligation however every possible relief would be provided to people in taxation system," the CM added.