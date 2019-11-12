UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mehmood Khan For Timely Completion Of Ongoing Uplift Projects

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 12th November 2019 | 01:29 PM

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mehmood Khan for timely completion of ongoing uplift projects

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mehmood Khan has directed the concerned authorities for timely completion of all ongoing development projects in the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2019 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mehmood Khan has directed the concerned authorities for timely completion of all ongoing development projects in the province.

He issued these directives while chairing a meeting and added that his government was taking every possible step for the expeditious development of the backward districts of the province.

The chief minister made it clear that no compromise would be made on the merit and transparency in execution of quality of work of government uplift projects in the area.

Economic reintegration, creating job opportunities and promoting trade and business activities in the tribal districts was the top most priority of the provincial government, the chief minister said, adding economic zones were being set up to lay foundation for solid industrial and economic revolution in the province.

Good governance as per wishes of the masses was prime manifesto of the KP government, the chief minister told the meeting.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Business Job All Government Top Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

Bank of France forecasts weaker Q4 growth

5 seconds ago

13 minutes ago

79% of Pakistanis are pleased with the performance ..

16 minutes ago

NAB Court rejects Zardari's request regarding his ..

17 minutes ago

Cebu Pacific opens applications for the new batch ..

18 minutes ago

NAB files reference against Kh Anver , others for ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.