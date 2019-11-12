Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mehmood Khan for timely completion of ongoing uplift projects

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mehmood Khan has directed the concerned authorities for timely completion of all ongoing development projects in the province

He issued these directives while chairing a meeting and added that his government was taking every possible step for the expeditious development of the backward districts of the province.

The chief minister made it clear that no compromise would be made on the merit and transparency in execution of quality of work of government uplift projects in the area.

Economic reintegration, creating job opportunities and promoting trade and business activities in the tribal districts was the top most priority of the provincial government, the chief minister said, adding economic zones were being set up to lay foundation for solid industrial and economic revolution in the province.

Good governance as per wishes of the masses was prime manifesto of the KP government, the chief minister told the meeting.