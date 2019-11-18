Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mehmood Khan directs for effective pricing mechanism of daily use commodities

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mehmood Khan chaired a meeting of price control committee here on Monday and directed the concerned authorities to make pricing mechanism of daily-use commodities more effective to extend relief to masses

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2019 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mehmood Khan chaired a meeting of price control committee here on Monday and directed the concerned authorities to make pricing mechanism of daily-use commodities more effective to extend relief to masses.

He was of the view that officially prescribed rates should be strictly implemented to provide edible items at affordable prices.

He also agreed to a proposal to extend market act and market committee to all major districts of the province to benefit agriculture sector and masses.

During the meeting the chief minister was briefed that a crackdown had been launched against adulteration, hoarding and black marketing in the province.

He was informed that as many as 1692 units were inspected and imposed fine of Rs 3.99 million on violators from November 1 to November 17. It was informed that 89 FIRs were also registered and 50 shops were sealed during the ongoing drive.

The chief minister was informed that 4155 different unhealthy bakery items were discarded during the current month apart from 4575 beverages, 9394 chips and 315 dairy items.

It was briefed that as many as 20980 items of jam, 3000 items of green tea, 15863 milk items, 1000 poultry items and 5240 items of spices were destroyed in the drive.